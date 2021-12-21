Death Toll Rises After Philippines Typhoon Leaves Trail Of Destruction

A super typhoon that ripped through the Philippines last Thursday wreaking havoc has now claimed the lives of at least 375 people.

The powerful storm struck with winds of 195km/h sent about 400,000 people running for safety when it hit the country's south-eastern islands.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Around 500 people were reported injured, while 56 people have been reported missing after Typhoon Rai flattened houses, damaged buildings and knocked out power and communication lines.

Describing scenes of "complete carnage," rescue teams, including volunteer doctors, rescue workers and emergency crews have been flown in amid fears more lives have been lost.

Provincial governor Arthur Yap has posted to Facebook that his people have suffered greatly, calling for portable generators to be donated to communities to power water-filling stations.

"Supplying the people drinking water is critical and relying on water bottles distribution is merely a stopgap measure which we will not be able to sustain for long," he posted.

Meanwhile, military airplanes and naval vessels carrying aid were deployed to provinces hit by one of the deadliest typhoons to ever strike the south-east Asian region.

"We are still assessing the damage, but it is huge," Defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters on Monday.

"The first thing we are doing is address the food and water [supplies] and medical care of the injured."

The central region of Visayas, and the Caraga region in north-eastern Mindanao have reported the most fatalities.

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has promised funds of about $40m to help in the recovery efforts.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.