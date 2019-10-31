Dean Lewis Teams Up With Martin Garrix For Epic New Track

This is perfect

Article heading image for Dean Lewis Teams Up With Martin Garrix For Epic New Track

Dean Lewis is known for his river-esque flowing melodies, so when we heard he was teaming up with his mate Martin Garrix for a collab... we weren't sure what to expect.

But, we're pleased to say their track 'Used To Love' is an absolute tune!

Post

Dean's vocals team beautifully with Martin's catchy beats and we cannot wait to see more from these guys!

Grab your copy of 'Used To Love' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

31 October 2019

Dean Lewis
Listen Live!
Dean Lewis
Dean Lewis
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs