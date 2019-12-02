Dean Lewis Reveals Martin Garrix Slid Into His DMs To Collab
In a very 2019 move, Dean Lewis has revealed how his collab with Martin Garrix came about... Martin slid into his DMs!
When we caught up with Dean ahead of appearing on 'Concert In The Clouds' - the best live acts on your radio from 12noon tomorrow - Dean revealed how the song 'Used To Love' came together via texts, video chats and more!
