Day 3: Unlinked Case And Another Infection Brings ACT's Active Cases To 9

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT on Day 3 of the week long lockdown.

Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman said the first of the two cases is a man in his 20’s that is yet to be linked to a previously identified infection.

“It is early in the investigation and those investigations and case interviews are continuing.”

The other is linked to the Fiction nightclub last Saturday night (7 August) through to the early hours of Sunday morning (8 August).

“If you are a close or casual contact, please take this seriously and follow the public health advice as this demonstrates a possible transmission in an exposure site.”

More than 5,700 people across the ACT have now self-identified as close contacts of a listed exposure sites.

The Nation’s Capital is now home to nine active cases of the virus.

As a result, the number of exposure sites across the ACT has increased to more than 40 with a number of new sites identified in the Woden region.

None of the known infections are in hospital and are being monitored in isolation.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the arrival of one million additional Pfizer doses for Australia.

14,000 of those will make their way to the ACT.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has welcomed they announced and said they still need to be batch tested before they arrive and become available.

“To put it into perspective it’s roughly about the equivalent of one week’s worth of additional doses for what we would do in out ACT government clinics.”