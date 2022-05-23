Dawson's Creek's Kerr Smith Reflects On The First Gay Kiss To Hit Prime-Time TV

Anyone who remembers watching television in the early 2000s undoubtedly caught at least an episode or two of the definitive coming-of-age series, Dawson’s Creek!

The Hit Network caught up with Kerr Smith (best known for playing Jack McPhee on the era-defining series) who talked about his experience playing a teenager in his late twenties, and reflected on being part of the first on-screen gay kiss to hit prime-time television.

Catch the chat:

