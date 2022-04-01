David & Victoria Beckham's Home Reportedly Broken Into While They Were There!
Stealing thousands worth of goods
David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly had someone break into their home while they were there.
The Beckhams were said to be downstairs in their London home with their 10-year-old daughter Harper when burglars broke in through an upstairs bedroom window.
However, the family didn't realise they had been broken into until their 17-year-old son Cruz returned home, discovering the broken glass in the room.
They stole thousands of dollars worth of belongings when the incident happened at the end of February.
A source spoke to The Sun about the break-in saying, "Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off. The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family," the source said.
They also added that the family was "shaken" over the break-in. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the investigation and offered some information.
"Police were called at 00.37 hours on Tuesday, March 1 to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington. The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20.30 and 23.30 on Monday, February 28. A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue."
We hope the Beckhams are ok and the burglars are caught soon!
