David Tennant Stars As Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen In Creepy New Crime Drama

If you're a crime fan looking for a juicy new crime drama to sink your teeth into, we have great news for you!

David Tennant is at the forefront of an absolutely chilling serial killer drama called Des and the trailer has not disappointed.

Well known for his roles in Broadchurch, Good Omens and Dr Who, David Tennant plays serial killer Dennis Nilsen, alongside Daniel Mays from White Lines as Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay and The Crown's Jason Watkins as Biographer Brian Masters.

The story is told through the three leading men, demonstrating the consequences associated with dealing with somebody like Nilsen.

The three-part series follows one of the most infamous cases in UK history, as Dennis Nilsen murdered boys and young men in his flat over a five year period between 1978 to 1983.

Nilsen was only discovered after DCI Peter Jay was called to 23 Cranley Garden on February 9th, 1983 to check out human remains blocking the drains. This was when Police realised a dangerous serial killer was on the loose.

Nilsen was eventually captured and convicted of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder, receiving a life sentence and eventually passing away in May 2018.

Des looks into how Nilsen managed to pray on so many young men in 1980's Britain, highlighting both the Police investigation and media coverage, giving us a behind the scenes look into the investigation & trial as well as the publics controversial perception of the victims.

David Tennant (as always) absolutely nails the role of the creepy, yet fascinating Dennis Nilsen, while Daniel Mays & Jason Watkins don't fail to impress with their own characters version of events.

The three-part series will premiere in Australia on Stan on September 15th, with episodes two and three following on the 16th and 17th.

Check out the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

