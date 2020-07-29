David Schwimmer Has Given A Very Positive Update On The ‘Friends’ Reunion!

Back in February, it was announced that the entire cast of Friends would be reuniting for a very exciting TV special.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc were scheduled to return to the original Friends set at the Warner Bros studio for an exclusive 1-hour unscripted special for American streaming service, HBO Max, this May.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the show didn’t go ahead and naturally, fans were very worried it might not happen at all.

Well rest assured, everyone!

This morning, David Schwimmer joined Hoda Kotb on the US Today Show where he was asked flat-out about the status of the special.

"There's definitely going to be a Friends reunion," he reassured.

"We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show kind of worked out. It's unscripted, but there are going to be some surprise funny bits. The real question is, ‘When?' We're still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it's safe to do so for everyone."

Look, we’ve already waited this long for a reunion, what’s a few more months? Hopefully not years...

