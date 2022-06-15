David Arquette, Ariel Winter And More Star In Iconic Horror Game 'The Quarry'

He's known for starring in the ultimate horror franchise 'Scream' and now David Arquette has joined another epic horror installment, in the gaming world!

David is joined by stars like Ariel Winter, Brenda Song and Picard star (and Aussie) Evan Evagora who we caught up with to chat about the scary AF new game, The Quarry.

Evan revealed the story behind the technology that was used to capture this almost realer than real-life game...

When it came to recording the whole process, we wanted to know if he was lucky enough to be on set with the rest of the cast or not?

Finally, the concept of The Quarry is that gamers are being chased by something, so what would scare Evan if it was chasing him?

So what can you expect in The Quarry? When the sun goes down on the last night of summer camp, nine teenage counselors are plunged into an unpredictable night of horror. The only thing worse than the blood-drenched locals and creatures hunting them are the unimaginable choices you must make to help them survive. Play as each of the nine camp counselors in a thrilling cinematic tale, where every decision shapes your unique story from a tangled web of possibilities. Any character can be the star of the show—or die before daylight comes. How will your story unfold?

