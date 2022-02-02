Dave Franco Stars In Parody Music Video For Apple TV+ Comedy 'The Afterparty'

We didn't know Dave Franco could get any better. Jokes, we're not surprised! The actor has starred in a parody music video for new Apple TV+ comedy, The Afterparty.

Firstly, here's what the show's about:

When a high school reunion's after party ends in a stunning death, everyone is a suspect; a detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story -- culminating in the shocking truth.

Franco plays pop star, Xavier, who is pushed off a balcony during a high school reunion afterparty. Luckily, we've been given a full music video before his death.

It's titled, Imma Live Forever. Oh, the irony.

Before his murder, Xavier wrote, "I was inspired to write this EP and the song 'Imma Live Forever' because I'm literally going to live forever...Im immortal. Sorry to break it to all my haters."

Xavier's music also included songs "X Marks the G-Spot" and "Wet". Both which we're sure are smash hits.

You can check out the first three episodes of The Afterparty on Apple TV+. New eps dropping weekly!

RIP, Xavier.

