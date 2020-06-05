Daughter Signs For Her Deaf Dad So He Can Enjoy A Concert Too

A video has resurfaced online of a daughter signing for her deaf dad at a concert so he can enjoy the lyrics of the song being performed on stage.

The beautiful video was captured in the middle of the mosh and TBH we would have been in tears had we have witnessed something so touching.

The touching footage was posted to Facebook by Jules Maria showing then 19-year-old Karri Carberry, mouthing the words to the song while using sign language.

Writing on Facebook, Jules said: "We saw this girl and a man who seemed to require a lot of dancing room... her father is deaf, she was signing the lyrics to him. We couldn't care less about what was happening on stage, watching them was absolutely mesmerizing."

