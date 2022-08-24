Dating Expert Jana Hocking Tells Us Why Aussie Men Are The WORST To Date

Here's her advice to them

Article heading image for Dating Expert Jana Hocking Tells Us Why Aussie Men Are The WORST To Date

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Dating Expert, Jana Hocking, who told us why Aussie guys are the worst to date and what they need to do to step up! 

Jana just got back from a trip to the US, and explained how different American men are to Aussie men.

She also gave some advice for Aussie men when it comes to dating, and what women actually want them to do! 

Missed the chat? Here's what Jana had to say about why Aussie men are the worst to date: 

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

24 August 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Mike E and Emma
Jana Hocking
Dating
Listen Live!
Mike E and Emma
Jana Hocking
Dating
Mike E and Emma
Jana Hocking
Dating
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs