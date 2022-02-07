Date Set To Reopen Australian Borders To International Arrivals

Nearly two years following the closure of Australia's borders, a reopening date has been set.

Following the latest medical advice handed to Canberra, PM Scott Morrison confirmed new border rules will come into effect on February 21.

The rules for entry apply to those who have had two doses of a COVID vaccine.

"The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia," - Prime Minister Scott Morrison

"That's the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it."

Unvaccinated travellers will need to apply for an exemption if they are seeking to come into the country.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrew said the exemption to enter Australia would need to be abided by, the government hoping to avoid another situation similar to the Novak Djokovic saga earlier this year.

"I think events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message to everyone around the world that [that] is the requirement to enter into Australia," Morrison said.

Unvaccinated travellers who receive exemption will still be required to undergo hotel quarantine if granted permission. The enforced periods of isolation will be judged accordingly by each jurisdiction.

The border reopening is a major boost for the tourism and hospitality sector, after being grounded through the peak of the Omicron wave in recent weeks.

