Date Night Done Right

Put on some lippy, have I got a date destination for you.

Is it a green house? Is it a jungle? Close, but no. It’s The Howling Moon. A rooftop restaurant and bar on top of the Rex Hotel Braddon, with the most satisfying share plates and main meals.

Imagine all your favourite tasters like Arancini Balls, Wings, Pork Belly Bao Buns with slaw, sriracha chilli sauce and kewpie mayo, and even Pork Belly fries, together on one fabulous menu.

And don’t get me started on their selection of 3 platters… 3 PLATTERS!

There’s also a full menu of main meals for those wanting something bigger to wolf down, like my boyfriend who thinks a dinner of platter food isn’t a real dinner. Weirdo, right?

All complimented with colourful cocktails, wine, beer, cider and non-alcoholic beverages (if you’re into that). It’s the perfect place to watch the sunset over Black Mountain, with golden lights sparkling through your glass of bubbles.

And if you’re date isn’t cute, don’t worry. The Howling Moon’s interior design is aesthetically pleasing enough!

From the completely necessary bombardment of greenery to the colourful plate presentation, the overall vibe of Howling Moon is the cat’s pyjamas. If this place doesn’t make you look into each other’s eyes and smile, I don’t know what will.

Open from 4pm Monday to Sunday (Coincidence that’s when the UV ratings drop for the giant glass box 6 levels up? I think not.), the Howling Moon is sure to impress your date and spark some romance.

- Alicia MacFarlane-Barrow