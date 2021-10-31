Date For Queensland's International Reopening Yet To Be Set

As international travel reopens for some states, Queensland will wait on modelling from NSW and Victoria before a decision is made on when to open their international borders.

Authorities are waiting for the data to determine if they are comfortable with Queensland joining the neighbouring state’s in the international reopening before they hit 90% fully vaccinated.

The decision comes as data reveals only sixty-three per cent of Queenslanders are fully vaccinated.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Lynne McKinlay is tight-lipped on the matter but renowned Infectious Diseases Expert Paul Griffin says he does not think it’s necessary to wait for the 90% fully vaccinated target.

Surf Live Saving Clubs across Queensland transformed into vaccination clinics at the weekend as the government pushes to ramp up the vaccination rate. Just six and a half weeks remain before the sunshine state's domestic border reopens.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr