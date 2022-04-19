Dashcam Footage Leads To Arrest Of A Man Over Hit & Run In Adelaide's North

Police have arrested a man over a hit and run which left two people trapped in a car in Adelaide’s north over the long weekend.

The man was arrested by police after fleeing the scene of a major three-car collision near Freeling at around 11AM on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they were forced to extract two people from one of the vehicles.

One of the drivers of the three vehicles failed to stop prompting police to launch a search for the vehicle.

Police discovered dashcam footage from another vehicle which showed the man driving away from the scene.

Police were able to ascertain the man’s identity and home address through the dashcam footage, leading to the arrest of a 54-year-old Gawler South man.

The man now faces multiple charges including driving in a dangerous manner and failing to render assistance.

According to police, the crash occurred when one vehicle attempted to overtake two other vehicles with one of the vehicles towing a large caravan.

Both vehicles were forced off the road as a result.

One occupant was transported to hospital to be treated for minor back pain.

No one else was injured during the collision.

