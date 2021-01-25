Daryl Braithwaite Gives Canberra's Frontline Workers A Shoutout Ahead Of His Stage 88 Show!

Ahead of his show today for Stage 88, Aussie rocker Daryl Braithwaite wanted to give Canberra's frontline workers a shout-out for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Stage 88 for Australia Day is jam-packed with great Aussie talent including Daryl Braithwaite, Lee Kernaghan and Kingswood, and last week organizers announced they'd be giving frontline workers free tickets!

Braithwaite joined A.B for a chat, and gave our local legends a shout out!

Following the success of his latest hit Love Songs, Daryl is also celebrating the 30th year of The Horses too!

Stage 88 kicks off at 1pm today at Commonwealth Park and is open to all ages. Tickets are still available here.