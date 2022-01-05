Darvid Garayeli "Putting On A Brave Face" After Brooke Blurton Split

The Bachelorette 2021 winner, Darvid Garayeli has moved back home to Brisbane following his breakup with Brooke Blurton!

Darvid posted a new photo to his Instagram, smiling while doing his washing.

"Back home with my loved ones..and my washing. Thanks for all the supportive messages, putting on a brave face," he wrote.

Brooke's runner-up, Jamie-Lee Dayz weighed in by commenting on the post, "You've got this" with a white heart emoji.

Darvid announced the break-up with Brooke on January 3, "Unfortunately Brooke and I have parted ways. Whilst we both genuinely thought we were each other's person, things change and that's okay."

However, Brooke wasn't in on the announcement, later writing, "I just want to say right now I'm finding this really quite overwhelming and just as surprising to me as you guys. I just woke up to the news. It was definitely agreed to part ways. I just wanted to do it privately, amicably and respectfully,"

The pair have now unfollowed each other on Instagram and Brooke has deleted all recent photos with Darvid.

As for the details of the split, we'll have to wait and see what rises to the surface.

