Darren Hayes Reveals Cheesy Rewrite Of Iconic Savage Garden Song He Turned Down

There's a moment in our teen lives where we all wanted to be in Savage Garden and dedicated many hours to learning all of the words to their iconic songs.

Darren Hayes has now revealed that memory could have been ruined if not for him.

He Tweeted out saying that he was offered big cash money from a massive company to re-write his song 'Truly Madly Deeply' with a truly cheesy spin...

All we can say is thank you Darren for not allowing this to happen!

