Darren Hayes And Chris Evans' Brother Hook Up In Steamy New Video!

He is the name many, many Aussies associate with their teen years and now Darren Hayes has made his return to the music scene in a big way.

A far cry from his slick black gelled hair in Savage Garden film clips like 'I Want You' and 'Too The Moon & Back' Darren appears with his naturally strawberry blonde locks giving us Gucci vibes forever... but not that's not the best bit.

Enter Chris Evans' brother Scott as the role of the man everyone's fighting over!

We see Darren become a man stealer as he seduces Scott's character... or is he?

We're obsessed and we're also hearing this ALL through the 2022 Mardi Gras festival!

You can stream and buy 'Let's Try Being In Love' here.

