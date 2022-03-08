Dannii Minogue Reveals Her Top 3 Most Influential Women In Music
Love this!
As we celebrate the incredible women in our lives today (and every day) on International Women's Day, Oldskool Hits Dannii Minogue has revealed her top 3 most influential women in the music industry!
Check out who they are below!
International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.
It is also a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.
This year's theme is #BreakTheBias whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field.
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!