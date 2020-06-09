Daniel Radcliffe Has Released A Statement Following J.K. Rowling Trans Tweets

In case you missed it, J.K. Rowling posted a series of tweets this week, which saw her accused by many of being transphobic.

In one tweet, the famed author shared an article which addressed period poverty and referred to “girls, women, and all people who menstruate.”

“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she wrote. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

This isn’t the first time the Harry Potter author has made tweets about the trans community, but it seems this week’s tweets were the final straw for many who hadn’t addressed the comments.

Now, Daniel Radcliffe has used his platform to send a message of support to the transgender community.

As an ambassador of The Trevor Project, an American non-profit organisation which aims to prevent LGBTQ youth suicide, Daniel released the following message:

"I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now. While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.

"I am still learning how to be a better ally, so if you want to join me in learning more about transgender and nonbinary identities check out The Trevor Project’s Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Youth. It’s an introductory educational resource that covers a wide range of topics, including the differences between sex and gender, and shares best practices on how to support transgender and nonbinary people.

"To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much.

"Love always,

"Dan"

Many are now praising Daniel for his eloquent response, with the actor trending number one on Twitter.

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.