Daniel Johns Admits Himself To Rehab After Car Accident

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has today revealed that he has checked himself into a rehabilitation facility after a car accident.

Daniel has been busy promoting his new music and even started his own charity, the FutureNeverFund which exists to help people and animals who would never have a future if not for some financial intervention.

The singer took to his Instagram page to give fans an update revealing he was in a car accident and while he is ok, he has been self-medicating with alcohol, leading him to check himself into a rehab facility for the foreseeable future.

We're glad Daniel is getting the help he needs and have him in our thoughts as he goes on this journey.

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or needs assistance, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!