Daniel Craig Says Goodbye To Bond

After 15 years of portraying the world’s best-known 'secret' agent, Daniel Craig has formally said farewell to 007.

Joining The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the conclusion of his No Time To Die press tour, the English actor reflected on his tenure as the enigmatic Bond; a role he is the seventh actor to have taken.

Craig’s stint in the role began with 2006’s Casino Royale, based on the first book in Ian Fleming’s series, and culminated with No Time To Die, which had its release postponed several times due to the Covid pandemic.

Catch the tribute to Bond here:

Over the course of his five films, Craig had to overcome his fear of heights, got instated as an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy, and bared witness to the largest explosion in film history.

Producing a pair of martinis, Fallon congratulated the star, who was met with a standing ovation as the interview concluded.

So long, Mr Bond.

