Dancing & Drinking Rules Set To Relax As Teens Offered Ultimate Incentive

Dancing and drinking restrictions are set to be relaxed across the Apple Isle next month, but only for those who are fully vaccinated.

From December 6, up to 5000 punters who are double dosed can drink and dance at events, with all staff also required to be fully vaccinated by December 15.

Premier Peter Gutwein said the same rules will apply to Tassie's pubs and clubs.

"Again, from the 6th of December, whether its dancing or stand-up drinking, they too will have their indoor and outdoor standing and dancing caps removed"

“Public Health will be lifting the current restrictions internally of 250 patrons outdoor and 100 patrons indoor drinking and dancing provided from the 6th of December that all patrons who attend are fully vaccinated now from the 15th of December when we reopen to the rest of the country," he revealed.

“Staff will also need to be fully vaccinated in those venues. So, this means that if you’re adding an event from the 6th of December ... 5000 people will be able to stand up and drink or dance as long as every patron is fully vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, with vaccination rates waning, 12- to 18-year-olds are being urged to roll up their sleeves with a 5-day blitz beginning this weekend.

In a bid to incentivise Tassie teens to get the jab and drive Covid vaccination numbers up before border opens, kids who gets their first dose by Wednesday will go in a draw to win one of 50 prizes.

“If you’re aged 12 to 18 and have had a first or second dose of the vaccine by Wednesday the 24th you will be in a draw with a chance to win an iPad and iPhone or an Apple Watch,” Mr Gutwein said.

“There will be 50 prizes to be won including spot prizes, especially for young people who are vaccinated in the next five days at state run clinics. Please make the most of this opportunity.”

With Tasmania's borders reopening on the vaccination projection of 90 per cent of people aged over 12 being double dosed by December 15, the Premier has urged people to "keep turning up (to their first and follow-up second vaccination appointments)”.

“We are one of the safest places to live but we must continue to achieve our vaccination rates". - Premier Gutwein

