‘Dance For Sick Kids’ Is The Next Viral Challenge To Get Behind!

Dancing has been a major source of entertainment for us while we all stay home, with millions of people around the world posting videos on social media to stay connected, fit and have a laugh.

Now, Ronald McDonald House Greater Western Sydney is running the Dance For Sick Kids fundraiser, asking people to register, donate and dance all in the name of raising money for those in need.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Sign Up

Choose your virtual dance challenge and create a fundraising page. Then ask your friends, family and colleagues to sponsor you to help sick kids!

Step 2: Get Dancing!

Dance each day from 15 - 21 May! We'll make it easy for you with exclusive access to virtual dance classes every day or do your own thing and dance your way!

Step 3: Support Sick Kids

The funds you raise will ensure seriously ill children and their families will have a home-away-from-home whilst undergoing life saving treatment.

Celebs like Rebecca Gibney and our ‘Unofficial Mayor of Parra’ Rob Shehadie have already got involved:

