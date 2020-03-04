- Entertainment News"Daaamn, Daddy!" Jessika Power Swoons Over New Bachelor, Australian Survivor's Locky Gilbert
He has a MAFS admirer!
Last year's MAFS bride, Jessika Power, joined the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge for a chat this morning, giving her thoughts on the new Australian Bachelor, Locky Gilbert.
Bodge also asked if she'd be The Bachelorette & she seemed to be keen on the idea!
When questioned if she's seen the new Bachelor yet, she confirmed she has - even saying "daaaamn, daddy!"
Alrighty then, someone's keen on our new Bachie! Would you like to see Jessika on The Bachelor/Bachelorette? Let us know on our Facebook page.
Missed the chat? Here's what Jessika Power had to say about new Bachelor, Lochy Gilbert:
