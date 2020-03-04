"Daaamn, Daddy!" Jessika Power Swoons Over New Bachelor, Australian Survivor's Locky Gilbert

He has a MAFS admirer!

Article heading image for "Daaamn, Daddy!" Jessika Power Swoons Over New Bachelor, Australian Survivor's Locky Gilbert

Last year's MAFS bride, Jessika Power, joined the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge for a chat this morning, giving her thoughts on the new Australian Bachelor, Locky Gilbert.

Bodge also asked if she'd be The Bachelorette & she seemed to be keen on the idea!

When questioned if she's seen the new Bachelor yet, she confirmed she has - even saying "daaaamn, daddy!" 

Alrighty then, someone's keen on our new Bachie! Would you like to see Jessika on The Bachelor/Bachelorette? Let us know on our Facebook page.

Missed the chat? Here's what Jessika Power had to say about new Bachelor, Lochy Gilbert:

Catch up on all the juicy MAFS goss here:

Amber Lowther

7 hours ago

