Cyrell & Eden Open Up About Online Bullying Hours Before Announcing Split

The reality TV world was shocked earlier this year when Married At First Sight’s Cyrell Paule and Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally announced they were having a baby together.

While their whirlwind romance was fast forwarded real quick, it didn’t help that this was all happening in the public eye and at the mercy of nasty online commenters.

On Saturday, Cyrell announced that she and Eden had broken up, posting this photo on Instagram with the caption, “Even if it’s just you and me. We’ll create our own happiness. #mylittleprince #myoneandonly.”

But just hours before this post went up, Eden and Cyrell joined the Hit Network’s Bec and Cosi together to discuss mental health and online bullying.

Take a listen:



If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au