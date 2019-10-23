Cyclists Are Rolling In For The Tour Of Gippsland This Week

The Tour of Gippsland, powered by Warragul Toyota, is back this week!

The event will showcase Australia's best riders and best landscapes as part of the Cycling Australia National Road Series Calendar.

Cyclists will battle for the title from the 25th - 27th October through Churchill, Newborough and Warragul. 

Stage 1 - 6km Circuit Race - Churchill - Friday 25 October
Stage 2 - 8.7km Circuit Race - Newborough - Saturday 26 October
Stage 3 - 1.2km Criterium Race - Warragul - Sunday 27 October

Find out more at www.gtrevents.com/tourofgippsland

 

Ebony Reeves

23 October 2019

Listen Live!
