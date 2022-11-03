Cybercrime Now “Core National Security Focus” In Wake Of Latest Threat Report

A new report reveals cybercrime now represents a threat on several levels: on a national scale, as well as for big business and individuals.

The latest Australian Cyber Security Centre’s annual threat report released on Friday, found cybercrime has jumped by 13 per cent this year alone.

The review outlined that 76,000 reports of online crime were recorded in the last financial year to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, which is equivalent to a report every seven minutes.

Minister for Cyber Security Clare O’Neil said cybercrime is now part of a changing global landscape and goes beyond fraud and scam texts.

"It’s not just about the frauds or the texts you or I might receive, but real issues around the security of our country going forward," she told ABC News.

"As a country we really need to step up our efforts. - Minister for Cyber Security Clare O'Neil

Defence Minister Richard Marles, says the increase in malicious cyber activity, comes down to business.

"Cybercrime is now big business. The average impact for small businesses is $40,000 per incident so you can say that there’s a lot of money to be made by cyber criminals.

Marles said that we’re also seeing more state-based actors as seen in the war in Ukraine with Russian malware attacks on Ukraine.

"In the murky grey world that is cyber space, we’re seeing a lot of cross pollination between state actors and cyber-criminals, and all of this is giving rise to a much more precarious environment online for all of us."

It follows several major data breaches at Optus and Medibank which have been the “two largest cyberattacks in Australian history that have effectively happened within a month of each other”.

"The common denominator in all of this is we have just got to be a lot more vigilant," Marles said.

