Cyber Hackers Warned Off Targeting Australia’s Census After 2016 Crash

Ethical hackers have been brought in to test the Census system for vulnerabilities ahead of Tuesday night to ensure we don't have a repeat of 2016.

The last Census saw overseas cyber crooks attack the system as Australians attempted to participate in the data collection program.

A complete overhaul and rebuild of the system have seen experts testing for vulnerabilities, ensuring the revised program is up to scratch.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar told News Corp ethical hackers have already "seen evidence of them trying to find vulnerabilities in the system”

Its estimated 75 percent of households will complete this year’s Census online, with more than five million completing the form already.

State-of-the-art security protections have been designed specifically for the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

