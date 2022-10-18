Cyber Attack On Vinomofo Compromises Information Of 500,000 Customers

Australian wine company Vinomofo have fallen victim to a cyber-attack which has risked the personal information of over 500,000 customers.

Personal information that could potentially be at risk includes names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, emails, and genders.

In a statement following the attack, Vinomofo chief executive Paul Edginton said customers’ highly sensitive details such as driver’s licence numbers and credit card details were not at risk of exposure.

“Vinomofo experienced a cybersecurity incident where an unauthorised third party unlawfully accessed our database on a testing platform that is not linked to our live Vinomofo website,” he said.

“Vinomofo does not hold identity or financial data such as passports, driver’s licences or credit cards/bank details. While no passwords, identity documents or financial information were accessed, the database includes other information about customers and members.” - Paul Edginton

Mr Edginton went on to warn customers to remain vigilant and to look out for “increased scam activity”.

The leak comes only weeks after a major cyber attack on Optus which exposed the personal details of over 10 million people.

