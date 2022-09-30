Customers Most Affected By Optus Data Breach Prioritised In New AFP Operation

Protecting the 10,000 customers who had their details unlawfully released under the Optus data breach will be prioritised under a new operation by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Launched on Friday, Operation Guardian has been set up to ensure customers affected by the breach will receive multi-jurisdictional and multi-layered protection from identity crime and financial fraud.

Under the AFP-led Joint Policing Cybercrime Coordination Centre (JPC3), a partnership between law enforcement, the private sector and industry to combat the growing threat of cybercrime, Operation Guardian will focus on key measures to help shield affected customers.

Operation Guardian will identify the 10,000 individuals affected; monitor online forums, internet and dark web for other criminals trying to exploit the personal information released online; analysing trends from ReportCyber; and identify and disrupt cyber criminals.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Cyber Command Justine Gough said while a post on an online forum advertising the stolen data for sale had been removed, other criminals may have access to some, or all, of the data.

“Australian law enforcement agencies are working together and with industry partners to actively monitor any subsequent misuse of the data,’’ she said.

“Australian law enforcement are aware of current criminal activity attempting to target and exploit impacted Optus customers that have been the subject of this data breach.

“Operation Guardian should send a clear warning to cybercriminals. The AFP, state and territory police plus other agencies through the JPC3 have a laser-like focus, plus a significant number of resources and legislative powers, to identify cybercrime targets.”

If you believe you are a victim of Cybercrime, report it to ReportCyber at cyber.gov.au

