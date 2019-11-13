Curtains For Certain Theatre Group Is Bringing Their Newest Show To Gippsland

Moe life skills drama group Curtains for Certain are presenting Hard Days Night, and you're invited!

The theatre group will provide a fascinating insight into the world of quiz shows featuring well-known characters with the promise of singing, dancing, ad-libbing and twist or two along the way.

Hard Days Night will play out on the stage from 7:30pm, Friday 22nd November at Moe Town Hall.

Tickets are available for purchase at Latrobe City Box Office.