Culcairn’s Andrew Hoy Sign Receiving and Upgrade

Culcairn locals are welcoming news fresh funding is on the way to upgrade the sign heading into town celebrating the efforts of Olympian Andrew Hoy.

The town has a welcome sign proclaiming ‘Culcairn the home of Andrew Hoy.’

The 62-year-old equestrian veteran, who this week pocketed a silver and a bronze in Tokyo referenced the sign during an interview.

“It was starting to look a little faded and I thought I have to do something to make sure they change it. Let's hope Culcairn has got the funding to upgrade the sign or otherwise I might I have to do it myself.”

Greater Hume Council has confirmed that he won’t have to cash in any medals to pay for the upgrades of the sign, that council would assign funding to do so.

Residents of Culcairn have been thrilled watching Hoy compete and win medals, Billy from the Culcairn Hotel said his success was great for the town.

“For a small town anyway, when you get someone like that who’s won all these medals, it puts the town on the map.”

Andrew Hoy is Australia’s oldest Olympic medallist and has competed in eight Olympic Games.

