Cryptocurrency Salaries Could Become the New Norm

Finance experts say getting a portion of our pay packet in cryptocurrency could become the norm within two years.

Comparison website, Finder has become one of the first Australian companies to give their employees the option to have Bitcoin integrated into their pay packet.

Personal finance specialist at Finder, Taylor Blackburn said the decision was made to offer employees the salary option after extensive research, and finding that the currency was becoming more sophisticated and legitimised.

Finder may be one of the first Australian companies to roll out this bold payment scheme, however a number of Aussie businesses are embracing cryptocurrency.

BTC Markets, a Melbourne based crypto exchange will start offering employees to be paid in Bitcoin, with the intention to add other forms of cryptocurrency in the future.

Recently a survey of 1,000 people found that 24% of respondents would prefer the option to be paid a portion of their salary in cryptocurrency, the preference being Bitcoin due to the rising value.

Finance experts have predicted to finish up the year with a valuation of US$94,967.

