CRYING: Aussie Nurses Star In New Delta Goodrem Music Video!

In celebration of International Nurse Day today, 12 May, Delta Goodrem has released a special version of her song 'Together We Are One' with a new music video.

Joined by the nurses of St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Delta released the video as a tribute and thank you to nurses all around the world.

“I am so honoured to sing from our hearts with the St Vincent's nurses to celebrate International Nurses Day,” she wrote.

“Nurses are the first in line to care for us. They are our communicators and companions in a crisis. They are teachers, advocates, critical thinkers, researchers and innovators.

“I am always struck by their humility, their humanity and their commitment to looking after us. You are the heart of soul of the Hospitals and we thank you!”

Take a look:

This morning, we spoke with Anna Thorton, the Director of Nurses at St Vincent’s Hospital, to discuss International Nurse Day and the music video.

Take a listen:

