Cruise Ships Welcomed Back To NSW From Today

Sydney Harbour will welcome back cruise ships from today after a ban of more than two years as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The ban was instilled on March 15, 2020 after the Ruby Princess ship arrived in Sydney with over 130 sick people on board.

The ban, which was set to only last 30 days, was extended to more than two years as the country worked to control the spread of the virus.

All states have been given full control of when they will welcome back cruise ships with QLD, NSW and VIC opening their water ways from today.

To be eligible to enter NSW via cruise ship, passengers and staff over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated and must return a negative Covid test to board the ship.

The P&O Pacific Explorer is set to be the first ship to visit NSW on its return from Cyprus on May 31.

The news comes as a great relief for the cruise industry which usually rakes in around $5 billion a year for the Australian economy with over a million Australians booking in cruises every year.

