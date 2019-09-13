Cruise Bar Is Hosting A Beer & Wine Tasting To Raise Money For Sydney Children’s Hospital

Circular Quay’s Cruise Bar is once again hosting their annual beer and wine tasting event, Amber Affair, to raise money for a good cause.

On September 18th, the bar is serving up offerings from Australia’s most popular breweries and wine suppliers in order to raise funds for Sydney Children’s Hospital Randwick.

Upon arrival at Cruise Bar, diners will be issued with a tasting passport which gives you access to try all of the fantastic beer and wine on offer.

Throughout the evening, you’ll be treated to three full glasses from your favourite exhibitors, delicious canapes – designed to be the perfect pairing for beer – and live music.

The entirety of proceeds will help support 70,000 patients treated at Sydney’s Children’s Hospital Randwick every year.

Details:

What: Amber Affair 2019 – Boutique Beer and Wine Tasting

When: Thursday 19 September, 6:00pm – 10:30pm

Where: Cruise Bar, Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay

Tickets: General Admission $80. Available for purchase here.

