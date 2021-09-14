Crown To Introduce Mandatory Jab Policy For Staffers, Customers

Gaming giant Crown is prepared to join in the race to get Australia moving again, proposing a no jab no entry policy for customers and staff.

Crown will block the unvaccinated from entering the casino, hotel and restaurants across the nation.

Crown said it employees and stakeholders will be consulted over the rules, the company employs 20,000 people across its Australian destination.

Crown Resorts chief executive Steve McCann said 60 per cent of the company's employees had already received at least one dose of vaccine.

"This is about protecting every Australian. We want to create a safe environment for people to come to work, and also for our guests to come to enjoy themselves," McCann said.

"As such a significant hospitality employer in Australia with resorts that hosted over 30 million visits a year pre-COVID, we need to take measures to help keep people safe."

"COVID-19 has devastated the hospitality industry, and that has been felt acutely by our people."

"Supporting the vaccination target rates set by governments is going to help our industry reopen, stay open and recover faster so we will play our part to help our industry get there.

By introducing mandatory vax, the company would follow various major-industries in a bid to push the nation towards the vaccination target.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.