Cross-Border Community Hit Hard Under Victoria’s Sixth Lockdown

Cross-border communities have been left reeling after Victoria gets shafted into its sixth circuit breaker.

Like elsewhere around the country, repeated restrictions and lockdowns have taken their toll on local businesses and industries.

Another damaging blow for many, leaving casual workers without employment, foods spoiling and productivity lacking.

South of the Murray, Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton said he feels for the casual workers out of work this morning.

"We've been speaking to Brigit McKenzie over the last 24 hours to try and get the Prime Ministers ear to just try to get somebody to consider our region and the fact that we are wearing this left right and centre from either state and any given time and not once have our communities been considered" - Cr Kevin Poulton

On Thursday Premier Dan Andrews said Victoria's regions had to be included in the shutdown with Covid fragments detected in Wangaratta wastewater.

“We have a sewerage test that has detected Covid in the north-east, Wangaratta sewerage test has pinged, firstly positive, then it went negative, now it‘s gone positive again,” he said.

“We have some reason to believe there is Covid in that community or has been in that community.” - Premier Dan Andrews

