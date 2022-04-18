Cristiano Ronaldo Announces His Newborn Twin Son Has Passed Away

Professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced the death of their newborn twin son.

The star took to his Instagram to release a statement of the devastating news.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

It continued, "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The couple announced they were expecting twins back in October 2021 with a sweet family photo and the caption, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed"



Cristiano and Georgina share daughter Alana, 4, as well as his three other children, son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4.

We don't yet have a birth date of their newborn daughter.

We're sending so much love to the family in this terrible time.

