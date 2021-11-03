Criminologist Xanthe Mallett Weighs In On The Cleo Smith Investigation

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by Criminologist Xanthe Mallett to chat about the news of little Cleo Smith being found alive, the unanswered questions and what's unique about this case.

We were all so relieved to hear the news yesterday that WA's Cleo Smith was found alive after being abducted from a Carnarvon campsite almost 3 weeks ago.

But how rare is it that she was found alive? Xanthe couldn't believe the outcome after working on lots of child abduction cases.

We also find out about the million dollar reward.

Missed the chat? Here's what Criminologist Xanthe Mallett had to say about the investigation:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!