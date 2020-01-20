Cricket Royalty Hits Busso

Busselton is set to welcome former Australian cricketers Brad Hogg, Terry Alderman and Jo Angel as they headline a two-day cricket camp later this month.

Brad Hogg, who wore the baggy green in seven tests, played in two World Cup winning teams and played for the Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash, and Ashes hero Alderman will be joined by one of Australia's tallest fast bowlers in Angel, who has 485 First Class wickets to his name.

The camp, hosted by Shaun Brown's Cricket Coaching, has been running for more than 30 years and has allowed thousands of talented young cricketers to improve their skills.