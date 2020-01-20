Cricket Royalty Hits Busso
Brad Hogg coming to the Southwest!
Busselton is set to welcome former Australian cricketers Brad Hogg, Terry Alderman and Jo Angel as they headline a two-day cricket camp later this month.
Brad Hogg, who wore the baggy green in seven tests, played in two World Cup winning teams and played for the Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash, and Ashes hero Alderman will be joined by one of Australia's tallest fast bowlers in Angel, who has 485 First Class wickets to his name.
The camp, hosted by Shaun Brown's Cricket Coaching, has been running for more than 30 years and has allowed thousands of talented young cricketers to improve their skills.
The camp covers all facets of cricket, including 20/20, One Day and Test formats and provides an excellent learning experience for cricketers between the ages of 7 to 16.
The clinic will be held on Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30 from 9AM - 3PM with the venue still to be announced.
For more information, visit www.cricketcoaching.com.au