Cricket Legend Rod Marsh Flown To Adelaide Hospital After Heart Attack

Australia wicket-keeping great Rod Marsh has been flown to an Adelaide hospital from Bundaberg in a "critical but stable condition".

The 74-year-old suffered a heart attack at a charity event in Queensland on February 24, and has been in an induced coma since the incident.

A spokesperson from Bundaberg Hospital says he "was transferred interstate on Monday in a critical but stable condition".

The decision to transfer marsh to South Australia was made so he would be closer to family.

Paul Marsh, Rod's son, released a statement explaining that his father is fighting for his life.

"At the moment, this is a waiting game and we are unlikely to have any certainty for some time," he said.

"We know there is a lot of interest in dad's condition and our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support from all around the world. We have listened to and read every one of them and are incredibly grateful."

Born in 1947, Marsh represented Australia in 96 Test matches, ammassing 355 dismissals as keeper.

He served as a chair of selectors for the national side up until 2016.

