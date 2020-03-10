Cricket Champion Sophie Molineux Talks About Dancing On Stage With Katy Perry!

As if winning the Cricket World Cup in front of a record breaking crowd wasn’t enough, Aussie cricket champion Sophie Molineux then stole the show during Katy Perry’s post-game concert.

We spoke with Sophie on air this morning as she remembered the big win, dancing with Katy, and the future of women’s sport.

Take a listen!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.