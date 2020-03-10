Cricket Champion Sophie Molineux Talks About Dancing On Stage With Katy Perry!
And what is was like to win the final!
As if winning the Cricket World Cup in front of a record breaking crowd wasn’t enough, Aussie cricket champion Sophie Molineux then stole the show during Katy Perry’s post-game concert.
We spoke with Sophie on air this morning as she remembered the big win, dancing with Katy, and the future of women’s sport.
Take a listen!
