Crew Members Onboard Docked Cargo Ship Await Test Results

Crew members onboard the Ken Hou ship docked in Fremantle are today awaiting their COVID test results today.

The ship avoided its path which was set for Albany, after reports from authorities that 16 of 22 crew members were suffering respiratory problems and elevated temperatures.

The Ken Hou was last at a port in Thailand.

There is no management plan for the vessel until official clarity on results.

Medical teams boarded the docked ship on Monday, taking extra precautions on the bulk-carrier.

Australian Medical WA President Dr Mark Duncan-Smith says if an outbreak was to spurr from this, it would leave the hospital system in a difficult situation.

"We're very concerned. Our medical system is on it's knees without COVID. If COVID gets out into the community, especially the Delta variant. that could be a big crisis."

Elsewhere, Premier Mark McGowan has called for fresh modelling in relation to NSW's rising case numbers.

WA Health is monitoring four active COVID-19 cases who are all currently in hotel quarantine.

