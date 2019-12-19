CREW Café Brings Jaw-Dropping Menu And Specialty Brew To Burleigh

Christmas has come early for Burleigh Heads locals, with a brand new breakfast eatery landing right next to famous Burleigh local, Tropicana.

Brand new café CREW, has arrived just in time for the holiday season, serving up mouth-watering brekkie & lunch food, an impressive list of summer smoothies and their very own Inglewood Coffee.

Taking residence in one of the best locations on the Gold Coast, CREW has taken over the spot Raw Espresso once occupied, making the stunning new café difficult to miss.

The menu has been dressed to impress with drool-worthy items designed to meet every craving including healthy brekkie bowls, pitaya chia pudding with maqui-berry granola, or for those chasing something a bit naughty, Nutella Waffles, pancakes and a delicious array of burgers.

If you're a regular visitor to Melbourne, you might recognise the owners as the brilliant minds who brought us delicious eateries like Bentwood in Fitzroy, Mob in Camberwell, Clubhouse and other tasty ventures.

CREW has adopted a simplistic, beachside look, sporting creamy white walls with splashes of timber making the new brekkie hot spot extremely grammable.

So if you're looking for a new local or an impressive brekkie spot to take your visitors this Christmas, head on over to CREW café in Burleigh on Connor Street, just around the corner from James Street and right next door to Tropicana.

See you there!

Missing the show? Tune into the podcast below...