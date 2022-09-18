Creative Spaces

School Holiday fun for everyone!

Article heading image for Creative Spaces

If you’re looking for some School holiday fun for the whole family to enjoy make sure you check out Creative Spaces!

 There are workshops, exhibitions, community art projects, and family friendly art classes happening at:

 Parkhouse at Kibble in Gosford

The Container Hub at Memorial Park the Entrance

And the Creative Arena, under Woy Woy Stadium.

 For times, locations, and program details, search Creative Spaces on the Love Central Coast website.

Proudly presented by Central Coast Council and Destination Central Coast.

18 September 2022

