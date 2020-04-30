Create Your Own Cinema At Home With This Choc Top & Popcorn Take Away Service!

We might not know when cinemas will reopen, but local heroes will be making our favourite movie treats so we can enjoy them at home!

Adelaide's Wallis Cinemas will be making fresh popcorn and choc-top goodies to solve all your iso movie needs.

You can now drop by any of the Wallis Cinemas every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm and pick up your favourite Choc Top flavour as well as popcorn!

Participating cinemas include Mitcham, Mt Barker, Noarlunga, Piccadilly North Adelaide or Mildura.

MMMM we can smell the buttery goodness of that popcorn now.

